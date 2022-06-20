Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
A Strange Showcase In St. Petersburg
At an annual economic forum that was once his window on the West, President Vladimir Putin lashed out at Washington and repeated baseless claims in an effort to justify the invasion of Ukraine. Irina Lagunina, associate standards editor at RFE/RL, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
