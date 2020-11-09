Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: Views Of The U.S. Vote
State media outlets and Kremlin allies have portrayed the U.S. election as a chaotic and dubious enterprise that undermines faith in American democracy, while other Russians have said the close race reflected a real choice they suggest is not on offer in their country. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
