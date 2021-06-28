Accessibility links

The Week Ahead In Russia: The Show Must Go On

Amid a persistent Kremlin crackdown on civil society and a surge of COVID-19 cases driven in part by failures on the vaccination front, Russian President Vladimir Putin holds what is likely to be an hours-long televised Q&A session on June 30. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

