Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
The Week Ahead In Russia: The Show Must Go On
Amid a persistent Kremlin crackdown on civil society and a surge of COVID-19 cases driven in part by failures on the vaccination front, Russian President Vladimir Putin holds what is likely to be an hours-long televised Q&A session on June 30. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
June 21, 2021
Podcast: Coronavirus Concerns
-
June 14, 2021
A Meeting In Geneva
-
June 07, 2021
Extreme Conditions
-
May 31, 2021
An Exodus From Prague
-
May 24, 2021
Sakharov And The Future
-
May 17, 2021
The Crackdown Goes Underground