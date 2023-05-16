Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
The Despot Next Door
Long-ruling authoritarian Alyaksandr Lukashenka showed up in a state-issued video after looking ill at May 9 ceremonies in Moscow and then disappearing from view for five days. His absence and apparent illness have raised questions about the future in Belarus. Katia Glod, a fellow at the European Leadership Network and the Center for European Policy Analysis, joins Steve Gutterman to discuss.
