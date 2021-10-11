Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

The Week Ahead In Russia: Pandora, Peace Prize, And Parliament

The Week Ahead In Russia: Pandora, Peace Prize, And Parliament
Embed
The Week Ahead In Russia: Pandora, Peace Prize, And Parliament

No media source currently available

0:00 0:13:08 0:00
Direct link

The State Duma convenes after elections that preserved the Kremlin-backed party’s dominance but were marred by a campaign of repression and claims of fraud. Meanwhile, the Nobel Peace Prize and the Pandora Papers shone an unflattering spotlight on President Vladimir Putin’s government. RFE/RL Enterprise Editor Carl Schreck joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG