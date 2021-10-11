Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
The Week Ahead In Russia: Pandora, Peace Prize, And Parliament
The State Duma convenes after elections that preserved the Kremlin-backed party’s dominance but were marred by a campaign of repression and claims of fraud. Meanwhile, the Nobel Peace Prize and the Pandora Papers shone an unflattering spotlight on President Vladimir Putin’s government. RFE/RL Enterprise Editor Carl Schreck joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
