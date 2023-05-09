War, Memory, And Propaganda

Accessibility links

More than a year into its war on Ukraine, Russia holds a military parade on Red Square as part of ceremonies marking the defeat of Nazi Germany 78 years ago. Allyson Edwards, a lecturer at Bath Spa University and an expert on Russian militarism, youth, memory, and patriotic education, joins RFE/RL to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

