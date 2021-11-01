COVID, Climate, And Tension In The Donbas
The coronavirus crisis rages on, Moscow is criticized over climate change despite a shift in tone, and tension builds in and around the Donbas amid new Russian military movements near the Ukrainian border. Russia expert, analyst, and author Mark Galeotti joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
