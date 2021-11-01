Accessibility links

COVID, Climate, And Tension In The Donbas

COVID, Climate, And Tension In The Donbas
The coronavirus crisis rages on, Moscow is criticized over climate change despite a shift in tone, and tension builds in and around the Donbas amid new Russian military movements near the Ukrainian border. Russia expert, analyst, and author Mark Galeotti joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

