Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
War And Chaos
Events have not developed the way Russian President Vladimir Putin might have expected following the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, leaving the future and even the next few weeks unclear in both countries. Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the Crisis Group, joins host Steve Gutterman on Twitter Spaces to discuss.
Episodes
-
February 28, 2022
A 'War Of Obsession'
-
February 21, 2022
Podcast: Tensions In The Donbas, A Trial (Again) For Navalny
-
February 14, 2022
What Happened While You Were Looking Away
-
February 07, 2022
Podcast: The Mood In Ukraine As Diplomacy Continues
-
February 03, 2022
Twitter Spaces: The Ukraine Crisis -- What Comes Next?
-
January 31, 2022
The View From Kyiv