Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

War And Chaos

Events have not developed the way Russian President Vladimir Putin might have expected following the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, leaving the future and even the next few weeks unclear in both countries. Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the Crisis Group, joins host Steve Gutterman on Twitter Spaces to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

