Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast RSS Feed

The Duma Vote Approaches

The Duma Vote Approaches
Embed
The Duma Vote Approaches

No media source currently available

0:00 0:10:47 0:00
Direct link

As a crackdown on independent voices continues and the Kremlin-controlled party's popularity wanes, ​Russians will vote this week in elections to the State Duma, the lower parliament house, and in local balloting across the country. RFE/RL's Moscow correspondent Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG