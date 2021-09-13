Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
The Duma Vote Approaches
As a crackdown on independent voices continues and the Kremlin-controlled party's popularity wanes, Russians will vote this week in elections to the State Duma, the lower parliament house, and in local balloting across the country. RFE/RL's Moscow correspondent Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
