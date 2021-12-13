Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Sakharov, Navalny, And The Future
Aleksei Navalny won’t be in Strasbourg this week to pick up a European human rights prize named after Andrei Sakharov, because he’s in prison in Russia. Ben Noble, an associate professor of Russian politics at University College London and co-author of the book Navalny: Putin’s Nemesis, Russia’s Future? joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the opposition leader and his fate.
