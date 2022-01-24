Accessibility links

Threats, Diplomacy, And The Donbas

Amid the persistent Russian threat to Ukraine, diplomacy seems certain to continue -- but for how long? Also, what to make of alleged Russian plots to install a friendly government in Kyiv, and a bill on recognition of the Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine? Russia analyst Mark Galeotti, the author of books including The Weaponization Of Everything, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

