Virtual Talks, Real Tensions
Amid concerns over a military buildup that has added to questions about Moscow's intentions toward Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to hold a video call on December 7. Dr. Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the Crisis Group, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss what to watch out for.
