Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Virtual Talks, Real Tensions

Amid concerns over a military buildup that has added to questions about Moscow's intentions toward Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to hold a video call on December 7. Dr. Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the Crisis Group, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss what to watch out for.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

