Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
At most of President Vladimir Putin's annual press conferences, the bulk of the questions are about domestic affairs. But this week, much of the attention will be focused on Moscow's military buildup near Ukraine and its demands for a rollback of the consequences of the Soviet collapse. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

Episodes

