Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

The Week Ahead In Russia: Eight Months Since The Invasion

The Week Ahead In Russia: Eight Months Since The Invasion
Embed
The Week Ahead In Russia: Eight Months Since The Invasion

No media source currently available

0:00 0:44:18 0:00
Direct link

Russia's assault on Ukraine continues eight months after the February 24 invasion. Amid setbacks on the battlefield, the Kremlin has taken a series of steps in an effort to gain the upper hand -- or avoid losing the war. Author and analyst Mark Galeotti, an honorary professor at the UCL School of Slavonic & East European Studies, joins host Steve Gutterman to take stock.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG