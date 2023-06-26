Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
A Short-Lived Mutiny And Its Long-Term Consequences
Why did Yevgeny Prigozhin halt Wagner’s advance toward Moscow so abruptly? How badly weakened is Russian President Vladimir Putin, and what might the 24-hour rebellion mean for the course of the war in Ukraine? Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the Crisis Group, host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
