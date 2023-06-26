Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

A Short-Lived Mutiny And Its Long-Term Consequences

A Short-Lived Mutiny And Its Long-Term Consequences
Embed
A Short-Lived Mutiny And Its Long-Term Consequences

No media source currently available

0:00 0:32:23 0:00
Direct link

Why did Yevgeny Prigozhin halt Wagner’s advance toward Moscow so abruptly? How badly weakened is Russian President Vladimir Putin, and what might the 24-hour rebellion mean for the course of the war in Ukraine? Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the Crisis Group, host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG