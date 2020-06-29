Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: Theater Of The Absurd?

Podcast: Theater Of The Absurd?

Podcast: Theater Of The Absurd?
Podcast: Theater Of The Absurd?

Russia is in the midst of a vote expected to allow President Vladimir Putin to seek two more six-year terms. And in the midst of a vote critics call absurd, prominent director Kirill Serebrennikov was convicted on fraud charges supporters say were absurd. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

