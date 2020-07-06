Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: 'Triumph' Or Tragedy?
The Kremlin spokesman called the vote on constitutional amendments a “triumphal referendum on trust in President Putin.” Actually, it wasn’t a referendum -- but was it a triumph? And what does it mean for a country that could have the same president in 2036 as in 2000? RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
