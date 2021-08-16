Accessibility links

The Week Ahead In Russia: The August Coup And The Aftermath

Thirty years ago, a botched putsch accelerated the forces pulling the U.S.S.R. apart, and within months the massive country was no more. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to talk about those dramatic days in August 1991 -- and what’s become of Russia since.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

