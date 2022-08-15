Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

'Final Stage Putin' And The War In Ukraine
In a recent article, analyst and author Mark Galeotti wrote that Vladimir Putin appears to be entering "the final, most dangerous phase of his descent into rogue state tyrant." What does that mean for the war in Ukraine -- and what can the West do about it? Galeotti joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

