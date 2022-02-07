Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
The Mood In Ukraine As Diplomacy Continues

More diplomacy this week -- but no sign of a letup in Moscow's military buildup near Ukraine's borders, and an alarming message from the United States on the possibility of a new Russian offensive. Chris Miller, a BuzzFeed News correspondent who is currently in Kyiv, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

