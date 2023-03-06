Accessibility links

The Week Ahead In Russia
The Week Ahead In Russia

A Korean Template For Ukraine?

A Korean Template For Ukraine?
A Korean Template For Ukraine?

Is the armistice that brought a halt to fighting on the Korean Peninsula 70 years ago a template for peace in the Ukraine war? Sergey Radchenko, a Cold War historian and professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, thinks it might be. Radchenko joins guest host Mike Eckel to discuss the idea and what to watch for as the war grinds into bitter attrition.

