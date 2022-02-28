A 'War Of Obsession'

Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, casualties are mounting and the prospects for productive negotiations are uncertain. Where might the war be headed, and what are the potential consequences for Russia? Kadri Liik, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

