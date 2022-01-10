Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
High-Stakes Talks In Geneva And Beyond

This week brings a series of talks between the West and Russia amid concerns about Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and its sweeping demands for restrictions on NATO enlargement and activities. Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the Crisis Group, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

