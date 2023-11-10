The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Husband Of Detained U.S. Journalist In Russia Says His Wife Is A 'Political Prisoner' The husband of the RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who was detained in Russia on October 18, has said she is a "political prisoner." Kurmasheva holds both Russian and U.S. citizenship. Her husband, Pavel Butorin, also works from the RFE/RL offices in Prague, where he is head of Current Time, a Russian-language TV and digital network led by RFE/RL in partnership with Voice of America. By Ray Furlong See Also: In-Depth Interview: Husband Of U.S. Journalist Detained In Russia Demands Her Release

'We Don't Have Toilets': Afghans Struggle After Crossing Border From Pakistan Afghans who have fled Pakistan to avoid arrest and deportation are living in makeshift camps on the Afghan side of the Torkham border crossing. RFE/RL's Radio Azadi visited a camp and spoke with Afghans compelled to flee amid the new anti-migrant policy. Aid groups say they lack proper shelter, food, drinking water, and toilets once they cross the border to their homeland. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Austin Malloy See Also: 'There Is Nothing Here': Afghan Refugees Forced From Pakistan Struggle To Find Shelter

Ukrainians Seethe After Russian Strike Kills 19 Soldiers At A Ceremony The Russian missile attack, which killed 19 soldiers gathered for a military observance ceremony, was the latest psychological blow to Ukraine's armed forces and the country as it struggles to change the course of the Russian invasion. "These guys shouldn't have died," one commentator said. By Yevhenia Nazarova and Serhiy Horbatenko

Fleeing China: A Chinese Migrant's Journey Across The Balkans To The EU Fleeing increasingly repressive policies and a dimming future in China, a 26-year-old man's one-month trail through Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia highlights the growing number of Chinese asylum seekers coming to the EU this year. By Marija Augustinovic-Stojak

Unhappy About Ukraine War, More And More Moldovan Priests Are Leaving Russian-Led Orthodox Church Priests from the Russian-led Moldovan Orthodox Church are joining a rival church based in neighboring Bucharest. The defections indicate the groundswell of anti-war sentiment among Moldovans and the widespread frustrations with the Russian Orthodox Church's "promotion of pro-Russian interests." By Denis Dermenji, Eugenia Apostu, and Andy Heil

Investigation: Serbian Firms Ship Sanctioned Dual-Use Tech To Russia Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has vowed that "no one can bypass" Western sanctions on Russia via the Balkan country he leads. But a new RFE/RL investigation shows that the types of Western electronics used in Russian weapons are flowing to Moscow from Serbia. By Milos Katic, Mirjana Jevtovic, and Maja Zivanovic

Masters Of Metal: Armenian Blacksmiths Hope To Be Granted UNESCO Intangible Heritage Status Blacksmiths in the northern Armenian city of Gyumri may have their craftsmanship honored with an inscription on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in December. But unlike many fading traditions in the Caucasus, this trade is thriving. By Amos Chapple, Anush Mkrtchyan, and Mykyta Peretiatko

Saiga Steaks: Kazakhstan To Cull Thousands Of Once-Endangered Antelope As Numbers Rebound Kazakhstan plans to cull hundreds of thousands of the once-endangered saiga antelope as their number increased dramatically in recent years due to a state conservation program. But experts worry that authorities don’t have measures in place to prevent poaching. By Farangis Najibullah and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service