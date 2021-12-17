The Week's Best: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. We are also including content here from Gandhara, an RFE/RL website focusing on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Memorial File: Voices From The Past That Putin's Government Threatens To Silence Last month, the Russian government initiated legal proceedings aimed at shutting down Memorial International and the Memorial Human Rights Center, venerable nongovernmental organizations devoted to researching and memorializing the crimes of the Soviet Union, as well as to promoting human rights in former Soviet republics today. For more than a decade, the group has been devoted to gathering oral histories of the darkest times in the country's history, when the state security organizations preyed with impunity on millions of Soviet citizens. By Bogdan Orlov and Robert Coalson

'The Dictator’s Revenge': Who Are The Six Belarusians Sentenced To Major Prison Terms? The 18-year prison sentence handed down to Syarhey Tsikhanouski is one of the longest ever issued by a Belarusian court. He was one of six people hit with harsh sentences that sparked outrage in and outside of Belarus. By Mike Eckel Also see: Who Is Syarhey Tsikhanouski And Why Is Belarus Jailing Him For 18 Years?

In Rare Interview, Gulag Historian Speaks From Jail About His Case And The Fate Of Memorial Five years ago this month, Karelian Gulag historian Yury Dmitriyev was arrested on charges he says are retribution for his investigations into the crimes of the Soviet state. In a rare interview from custody, Dmitriyev spoke about his case and about the fate of the respected NGO Memorial, which the Russian government is seeking to shut down. By Anna Yarovaya

How China Became A Force In The Former Soviet Space After The Fall Of The U.S.S.R. The collapse of the Soviet Union is still seen as a cautionary tale in Beijing, but it paved the way for China’s three-decade rise as a power across Eurasia. By Reid Standish

'A Broken Phone And A Broken Heart': Afghan Refugees Recount Robberies On Their Journey To Serbia Thousands of migrants from war-torn countries including Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq are being temporarily housed in centers in Serbia. Most left home with little more than money, documents, a phone, and some prized personal possessions. RFE/RL spoke to Afghan refugees at the Krnjaca asylum center near Belgrade. They told stories of being robbed by police during their perilous journey of what little they had. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service and Neil Bowdler

'My Mother Doesn't Know I'm Here': Life On Ukraine's Front Lines Witnessing the strange, static warfare that is being fought every day in eastern Ukraine. By Amos Chapple

How Long Could Ukraine Hold Out Against A New Russian Invasion? By all accounts, Ukraine’s armed forces are qualitatively better than they were seven years ago, when the military’s sorry shape, battered by years of neglect, underfunding, and corruption, was on display against Russia-backed fighters in the Donbas. So how would they fare in the event of a major offensive by the Russian forces massing across the border? By Mike Eckel

Do Russian Military Officers Have A Morale Problem? Some Say Yes. While the problem of hazing of conscripts remains a stubborn and much-documented problem in Russia’s armed forces, the issue of officers resigning in protest is less well-known. By Yelizaveta Mayetnaya