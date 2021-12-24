The Week's Best: 10 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. We are also including content here from Gandhara, an RFE/RL website focusing on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Tbilisi War: Then And Now In December 1991, the central streets of Tbilisi boomed with artillery and gunfire in one of the most destructive chapters of the Georgian Civil War. Thirty years later, dog walkers and delivery drivers pass the same places where tanks once rumbled. By Amos Chapple

Tough Talk And Tough Talks: At Annual News Conference, Putin Sends Signals On Ukraine And NATO With Russia’s sweeping security demands and fears of a new invasion of Ukraine in focus, President Vladimir Putin used his annual press conference to signal that the Kremlin wants results at talks with the West – but won’t wait long. By Steve Gutterman

What Do You Think Of When You Hear The Words 'Soviet Union'? Young people across the former U.S.S.R. spoke to RFE/RL about what comes to mind when the Soviet Union is mentioned. By Current Time

The Ukrainian Town Where 'Masochism' Was Born The writing of Leopold von Sacher-Masoch impacted the world, but in his birthplace of Lviv, in western Ukraine, his controversial legacy has not been officially recognized. By Amos Chapple

Learning To Get By: Russian Teachers Bemoan Low, Unpredictable Wages A Russian vocational college teacher tried to survive for a month on his take-home pay of just under $200. He gave up after two weeks, highlighting the fact that -- as prices rise -- base pay for teachers across the country remains far below the target set by President Vladimir Putin in 2012. By Svetlana Prokopyeva and Robert Coalson

With Four Kids By Her Side, A Tajik Mother Collects Trash To Make Meager Living Salomat Rajabova lets her children ride in a hand-drawn cart as she scours the streets of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, for plastic waste and bottles to sell. Since her husband divorced her, Rajabova has struggled to earn money while single-handedly caring for her family. By RFE/RL's Tajik Service

Unlocking Kyiv's Soviet-Era Bomb Shelters Ukrainians turn to Cold War infrastructure while preparing for the worst amid fears of a Russian invasion. By Serhii Nuzhnenko

After Lightning Victory, Taliban Faces Battle To Hold On To Power In Afghanistan The Taliban defied expectations by seizing power in Afghanistan during a lightning military campaign in August. But the militant group faces many challenges to its rule, including the threat by rival Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) militants, growing internal rifts, and its failure to win domestic or international support. By Abubakar Siddique

How The KGB Caught America's 'Volkswagen Spy' A photo album sitting on the shelves of Ukraine's KGB archives reveals how an amateur U.S. spy was captured, then imprisoned, 60 years ago. By Amos Chapple