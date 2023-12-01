The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
Revealed: The Kremlin-Connected Russians Employed By Europe's Top Security Body
The wife of a Russian ministry official, an interpreter for Vladimir Putin, and a former diplomat whom Western intelligence suspects of spy links: These are the Russians whose employment by the OSCE has raised concerns amid what critics call Kremlin efforts to paralyze the European security body. By Carl Schreck, Maja Zivanovic, and Riin Aljas
See Also:
The Evolution Of Henry Kissinger's Views On Russia And Ukraine
In September, U.S. elder statesman Henry Kissinger endorsed NATO membership for Ukraine, saying that "the idea of a neutral Ukraine under these conditions no longer makes sense." It was the culmination of his evolving views on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Europe's changing security situation. By Robert Coalson
Ukrainian Truckers Still Stuck At Polish Border After Weeks Of Blockades
A group of Polish truckers is in its fourth week of blockading freight vehicles at four checkpoints on the Ukrainian border. Some 4,000 trucks are stuck on roads and drivers are struggling to keep warm while parked in huge lines. The protesters claim Ukrainian cargo companies are competing unfairly and demand they be required to have entry permits for transport to EU countries. That rule was waived for Ukrainian trucks after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Halyna Tereshchuk, and Will Tizard
Deaths Of Women Put Spotlight On 'Honor' Killings In Pakistan
The recent deaths of several women in northwestern Pakistan have put the spotlight on so-called honor killings in the South Asian country. Human rights groups say hundreds of girls and women are killed every year, often by relatives who say they are defending the family’s honor. By Ishtiaq Mehsud, Niaz Ali Khan, and Maliha Amirzada
Classified Document On Iran's 'Hijab Guards' Unveils Government Cover-Up
An Iranian newspaper's publication of a classified document outlining the state's plans to deploy thousands of "volunteers" to enforce the country's hijab law has revealed a cover-up over responsibility for the intrusive squads of women harassing commuters. By Michael Scollon
Afghan Activist And Daughters Who Fled To Pakistan Fear Return To Life Under The Taliban
Spesali Zazai is a women's rights activist who moved to Pakistan with her three daughters after the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan. RFE/RL visited Zazai and her two younger daughters, who say they don't want to return home because the Taliban has banned girls from secondary education and barred women from most jobs. By RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal and Wasim Sajjad
The Redut Ruse: Inside Russia's Fake Private Mercenary Company Fighting In Ukraine
A new investigation by RFE/RL reveals the inner workings of a secretive scheme by Russian military intelligence to recruit fighters for the Kremlin's war on Ukraine under the guise of a fictitious private military company. The investigation includes the release of exclusive documents and interviews revealing the links between the GRU and this supposedly private army. By Schemes and Systema
See Also:
Migrants In Russia Face Raids, Political Attacks As Pressure To Fight In Ukraine Increases
Young Russian Conscript's Father Suspects Son May Have Been Beaten To Death For Refusing To Fight In Ukraine
Janjevo: The Picturesque Town In Kosovo Losing Its Best And Brightest To Migration
First mentioned in 1303, the small, multicultural, and multiethnic town of Janjevo in eastern Kosovo was once widely known for its merchants and craftsmen. Today it is dealing with population loss as its best and brightest leave the picturesque village. By Sandra Cvetkovic and the Kosovo Unit of RFE/RL's Balkan Service
Djokovic Serves Up Another Controversy With Davis Cup Song Invoking 'Greater Serbia'
Kosovars and Montenegrins take issue after tennis ace Novak Djokovic and his Serbian national teammates take to the court for late-round Davis Cup matches to a tune that calls for the Serbian flag to fly over foreign lands. By Iva Martinovic
See Also:
Same Words, Different Language: A New Dictionary Highlights Just How Much Serbs And Albanians Have In Common
The Buryats Who Fled Soviet Russia And Now Thrive In Mongolia
Thousands of Buryats, a distinctive ethnic minority in Russia, fled tsarist conscription during WWI, then Soviet repressions that followed, to form their own microcosm of Buryat culture in a remote region of Mongolia. By Karina Pronina and Lyudi Baikala