The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Revealed: The Kremlin-Connected Russians Employed By Europe's Top Security Body The wife of a Russian ministry official, an interpreter for Vladimir Putin, and a former diplomat whom Western intelligence suspects of spy links: These are the Russians whose employment by the OSCE has raised concerns amid what critics call Kremlin efforts to paralyze the European security body. By Carl Schreck, Maja Zivanovic, and Riin Aljas See Also: Is The OSCE Meeting In Skopje A Triumph For Russia?

The Evolution Of Henry Kissinger's Views On Russia And Ukraine In September, U.S. elder statesman Henry Kissinger endorsed NATO membership for Ukraine, saying that "the idea of a neutral Ukraine under these conditions no longer makes sense." It was the culmination of his evolving views on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Europe's changing security situation. By Robert Coalson

Ukrainian Truckers Still Stuck At Polish Border After Weeks Of Blockades A group of Polish truckers is in its fourth week of blockading freight vehicles at four checkpoints on the Ukrainian border. Some 4,000 trucks are stuck on roads and drivers are struggling to keep warm while parked in huge lines. The protesters claim Ukrainian cargo companies are competing unfairly and demand they be required to have entry permits for transport to EU countries. That rule was waived for Ukrainian trucks after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Halyna Tereshchuk, and Will Tizard

Deaths Of Women Put Spotlight On 'Honor' Killings In Pakistan The recent deaths of several women in northwestern Pakistan have put the spotlight on so-called honor killings in the South Asian country. Human rights groups say hundreds of girls and women are killed every year, often by relatives who say they are defending the family’s honor. By Ishtiaq Mehsud, Niaz Ali Khan, and Maliha Amirzada

Classified Document On Iran's 'Hijab Guards' Unveils Government Cover-Up An Iranian newspaper's publication of a classified document outlining the state's plans to deploy thousands of "volunteers" to enforce the country's hijab law has revealed a cover-up over responsibility for the intrusive squads of women harassing commuters. By Michael Scollon

Afghan Activist And Daughters Who Fled To Pakistan Fear Return To Life Under The Taliban Spesali Zazai is a women's rights activist who moved to Pakistan with her three daughters after the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan. RFE/RL visited Zazai and her two younger daughters, who say they don't want to return home because the Taliban has banned girls from secondary education and barred women from most jobs. By RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal and Wasim Sajjad

Janjevo: The Picturesque Town In Kosovo Losing Its Best And Brightest To Migration First mentioned in 1303, the small, multicultural, and multiethnic town of Janjevo in eastern Kosovo was once widely known for its merchants and craftsmen. Today it is dealing with population loss as its best and brightest leave the picturesque village. By Sandra Cvetkovic and the Kosovo Unit of RFE/RL's Balkan Service

Djokovic Serves Up Another Controversy With Davis Cup Song Invoking 'Greater Serbia' Kosovars and Montenegrins take issue after tennis ace Novak Djokovic and his Serbian national teammates take to the court for late-round Davis Cup matches to a tune that calls for the Serbian flag to fly over foreign lands. By Iva Martinovic See Also: Same Words, Different Language: A New Dictionary Highlights Just How Much Serbs And Albanians Have In Common