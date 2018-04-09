Bomb Attack Kills At Least Six In Western Afghanistan

Reports from Afghanistan say at least six civilians have been killed by a bomb attack near a mosque and a bazaar in western Herat Province.

Jilani Farhad, a spokesman for Herat’s provincial governor, said the dead included four children – two girls and two boys.

Farhad said nine other children were injured by the attack in the town of Shindand at the northern end of the Zerkoh Valley.

He said explosives were placed in an unattended motorbike and detonated by remote control.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The town of Shindand is about 11 kilometers southwest of Shindand air base, a strategic facility used by Afghanistan’s air force and troops from NATO’s training and assistance mission in Afghanistan, Resolute Support.

The town is about 110 kilometers from the border with Iran.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa