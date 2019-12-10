Yury Luzhkov, Who Steered Moscow's Post-Soviet transformation As Mayor, Dies At 83

MOSCOW -- Former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, who led the capital for almost two decades and oversaw its post-Soviet transformation, has died at the age of 83.

Russian media reported on December 10 that Luzhkov, once one of Russia's most influential politicians, died in a hospital in Munich.

Luzhkov took over at City Hall in the Russian capital in 1992 and held the post until being fired in 2010 by the Kremlin, which said it had lost trust in him.

Despite persistent accusations of kickbacks and corruption allegations, Luzhkov was very popular among Moscow residents.

Luzhkov disappeared from public life after his dismissal until 2016, when Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded him with a state medal for "service to the fatherland."

