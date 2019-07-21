Zelenskiy Casts Ballot In Ukrainian Parliamentary Vote

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, joined other voters in Kyiv to cast ballots in Ukraine's snap parliamentary election. The July 21 vote came after Zelenskiy dissolved parliament early in a bid to get legislative mandate in order to push through reforms. Zelenskiy won the country's presidential vote three months ago after portraying Ukraine's president in a hit TV show. Ahead of the vote, polls showed his party, Servant of the People, was expected to win the largest share of the votes. Yuriy Boyko, the leader of the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform -- For Life, also cast his ballot in Kyiv.