Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Mr. Zelenskiy Goes To Washington
It’s been more than two years since Volodymyr Zelenskiy was elected Ukrainian president, but this is his first visit to the White House. RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service correspondent Natalia Churikova joins host Mike Eckel to discuss what this means for the Zelenskiy presidency -- and what it means for the Kremlin, which is watching the visit closely.
