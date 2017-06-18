Pakistan Cricket Team Shocks India To Win Champions Trophy

Cricket fans in Pakistan celebrated their team’s victory over archrival India in the Champions Trophy final, one of the country’s biggest wins ever in the sport.

The victory on June 18 in London sparked celebrations back home in cities such as Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta, with fans flooding the streets carrying the national flag, with fireworks and celebratory gunfire livening up the gatherings.

It marked a major turnaround for Pakistan, which had been defeated badly by India in the opening game of the tournament.

"I was not expecting that Pakistan will win the match -- it was an unbelievable turnaround," stock broker Haris Ali, 55, told the Reuters news agency in Karachi.

Pakistan posted a total of 338 for four featuring Fakhar Zaman's first one-day international hundred, leaving India needing to set tournament record for a team batting second to win if it was to retain the title it won four years ago.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP