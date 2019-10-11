Marie Yovanovitch, Former U.S. Ambassador To Kyiv, Set To Testify Before Lawmakers

Former U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled to give a closed-door deposition on October 11 before lawmakers conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump for his dealings with Ukraine.



Despite the scheduled testimony, it is not certain Yovanovitch will make the appearance before the House of Representatives committees.



On October 8, the State Department ordered U.S. Ambassador to the Europen Union Gordon Sondland not to appear before the House Intelligence, Foreign, and Oversight and Reform committees.



That move raised tensions between the White House and congressional Democrats conducting a probe that could lead to the impeachment of the president, something that has happened only twice in U.S. history.



Yovanovitch, a veteran diplomat, was abruptly removed from her ambassador post in May two months ahead of schedule, reportedly over a disagreement with Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer who had become involved in Ukraine dealings.



Trump had labeled her as “bad news” during a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that has become the focus of Democratic lawmakers' impeachment inquiry.



Ten Democratic senators on October 10 sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demanding an explanation for Yovanovitch's removal before the end of her scheduled three-year assignment.



"In particular, her early recall raises questions about whether you put the personal interests of the President above the Department's career personnel or U.S. foreign policy," they wrote.



Yovanovitch – who had previously served as ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and Armenia – was scheduled to testify on October 2 but that session was canceled.



Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, appeared before the House committees behind closed doors on October 3.



A whistle-blower complaint detailed Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy, asking him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden who is a political rival of the U.S. president.



The unidentified whistle-blower accused Trump of pressuring the Ukrainian president and of soliciting foreign interference in exchange for personal gain.



Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the inquiry “the greatest scam in the history of American politics.”



House Democrats moved ahead with the impeachment probe after the complaint was made public and a rough memo of the July 25 call was released.

