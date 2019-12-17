Roadside Bomb Kills 10 From Same Afghan Family

A roadside bomb exploded in the Afghan eastern province of Khost, killing at least 10 civilians traveling in a vehicle, officials say.



Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the blast occurred in the district of Ali Sher On the morning of December 17.



The casualties included three children, two women, and five men, Rahimi said.



Talib Mangal, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said they were all members of one family who were traveling to Logar Province to attend a funeral.



Rahimi blamed Taliban militants for the bombing.



The militant group did not immediately comment.



The United Nationals Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has said it is "gravely concerned about the unprecedented levels of violence” harming Afghan civilians.



UNAMA recorded 2,563 deaths and 5,676 injured in the first nine months of this year.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP