At Least Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack In Tribal Region

Officials say militants have killed at least three Pakistani soldiers in an attack in the northwestern South Waziristan tribal district near the Afghan border.

The Pakistani military said the attack took place during a search operation on August 30, adding that four others were wounded.

District police officer Shaukat Ali put the death toll at four.

The attack occurred in the Ladha area, he told RFE/RL.

The banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack and claimed that 11 soldiers died.

South Waziristan, located in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, had served as a militant base until recent years. Pakistan says its operations there have cleared the area of the Taliban and other militant groups.

