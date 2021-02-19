Russian Police Remove Memorial To Slain Opposition Leader Nemtsov, Detain Activists

Russian police have once again removed a makeshift memorial to slain opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, and detained two activists guarding it, local media reported.



Grigory Simakov, one of the volunteers who help guard the memorial, told Novaya Gazeta newspaper that police destroyed it and later placed two metal barricades on the spot.



Simvakov said police took two of the volunteers to the station to check their documents while he and his wife were chased away.



The memorial consisting of flowers, photographs, and candles is located on the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge -- a short walk from the Kremlin -- where Nemtsov was gunned down nearly six years ago, on February 27, 2015.



Supporters of Nemtsov have maintained the memorial ever since his death despite police, city workers, and others regularly destroying or removing it. A volunteer died in August 2017 after he was beaten on the bridge.



Nemtsov was an ardent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Five Chechens have been found guilty of involvement in his killing, but critics, including relatives and colleagues of Nemtsov, say Russian authorities failed to determine who ordered it.

Reporting by Novaya Gazeta