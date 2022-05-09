News
Prague Moves To Strip Soviet Marshal Konev Of Honorary Citizenship
Prague's city council has decided to posthumously strip of the honorary citizenship granted to Marshal Ivan Konev that the Soviet military official was originally granted in 1945.
The city council's decision on May 9 was unanimous and now moves to the full city legislature for final approval.
The decision comes amid strong opposition from the Czech Republic -- a member of the European Union and NATO -- to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Relations between Prague and Moscow were already in a downward spiral before the February 24 invasion amid what the Czechs see as Russia's growing assertiveness over its interpretation of history.
Konev, who died in 1973, was honored for his role in helping the liberation of Bohemia from Nazi Germany.
But controversy around his role in the bombardment of the city of Mlada Boleslav, which claimed the lives of dozens of civilians on May 9, 1945 -- after Nazi Germany was already officially defeated -- and allegations from Czech historians that he was involved in Russian reconnaissance efforts ahead of the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia have long tainted his legacy.
In April 2020, Prague authorities dismantled a statue of Konev that was erected by the communist Czechoslovak government in 1980. For years it had been the center of controversy and frequently vandalized.
Russia threatened a response and opened a criminal case over the removal of the statue.
Konev wasn't the only Russian to be demoted by the Czechs on May 9.
Lawmakers in the southern city of Ceske Budejovice approved a move to rescind the honorary citizenship of Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman cosmonaut, who is currently a member of the Russian parliament's lower chamber.
In explaining the move, municipal lawmakers said that Tereshkova's support of Russia's war against Ukraine and her role in changes to the Russian Constitution in 2020 that set up a framework allowing for President Vladimir Putin to run again in the next election made her unworthy of the honor.
Last month, the name of the Prague street in front of the Russian Embassy was changed to Ukrainian Heroes Street and a bridge nearby was renamed in honor of a Ukrainian soldier.
In 2020, Prague officials renamed a square next to the embassy after Boris Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister and outspoken critic of the Russian government who was fatally shot in February 2015 near the Kremlin.
The same year, Prague's mayor named a promenade in a park behind the embassy after Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
With reporting by Cesky Rozhlas and Lidove noviny
EU Executive To Give 'Opinion' On Ukraine's Membership Bid Next Month
The European Commission will respond to Ukraine's EU membership bid next month, a key move before the 27 member states can take up the issue, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.
Von der Leyen tweeted on May 9 that she had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and was looking forward to receiving the answers to Ukraine's membership questionnaire.
"The EU Commission will aim to deliver its opinion in June," she added.
Later she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg that the future of Europe was also "Ukraine's future."
Zelenskiy on April 18 handed a completed questionnaire for Ukraine achieving EU candidate status to the bloc's top official in his country and the document is now being examined.
Giving Ukraine formal candidate status would be decided by the bloc's members, who would act on the expert advice from the commission.
If approved as a candidate, Ukraine would have to go through a complex and potentially lengthy accession process that would imply meeting rigorous democratic and rule-of-law standards.
In the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, EU officials have said they will work to speed up the accession process as much as possible.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
- By Current Time
Top Russian Website Briefly Posts Materials Critical Of Kremlin Amid Crackdown, War
One of Russia's leading news websites, Lenta.ru, briefly posted materials critical of President Vladimir Putin and his government amid a crackdown by the state on independent journalism and media reports slamming Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
About a dozen reports appeared on Lenta.ru on May 9 at the same time Putin was using the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's role in the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 to justify Russia's war against Ukraine.
The reports carried headlines such as "Putin Unleashed One of the Bloodiest Wars Of the 21st Century," "Putin Has Turned Into a Miserable Dictator and Paranoiac," "Russia's Elite Sick Of Nepotism and Being Sycophants," and "It's Easy To Cover Holes In The Economy With War. Putin Must Go Away."
Each of the articles carried a disclaimer saying, "this material was not authorized by our leadership, and the presidential administration will kick the editors in the pants for its publication."
Mediazona and The Insider websites quoted Lenta.ru correspondent Yegor Polyakov as saying that he and his colleague, Aleksandra Miroshnikova, posted the materials in question on the website.
"This was not done by some sort of an attack by a hacker, but a deliberate decision made by me and [Aleksandra].... Our main motive was conscience," Polyakov said, adding that "it is possible to say now that we are not working at Lenta.ru anymore."
The reports in questions were quickly replaced with regular stories, but can still be found in the archived versions of the website.
With reporting by Mediazona
Russian Ambassador Doused With Red Paint At Ceremony In Warsaw
Protesters in Poland doused Russian Ambassador Sergei Andreyev with red paint as he attempted to lay flowers at a Soviet military memorial cemetery in Warsaw for Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.
Video of the attack on May 9 showed red paint being thrown from behind Andreyev before another activist standing beside him throws some on his face as they protested Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Andreyev was surrounded by the protesters, who were holding Ukrainian national flags and chanting, "Fascist! Fascist!"
He and his delegation were prevented from placing flowers at the cemetery to mark the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.
Poland has been one of the harshest critics of Russia's war in Ukraine.
More than 3.2 million refugees have flooded into Poland from Ukraine as a result of the fighting, which began on February 24.
Azerbaijani Journalist Covering High-Profile Murder Trial Says Man Attacked, Threatened Her
BAKU -- A noted Azerbaijani journalist says she was attacked by an unknown man armed with a knife who threatened and intimidated her over her coverage of a high-profile murder trial.
Aytan Mammadova told RFE/RL on May 9 that she filed has a complaint with the Baku city police over the attack, which took place late the previous night in the elevator in her apartment building.
"When the elevator doors shut, he grabbed my jaw with one hand and put a knife to my neck with the other hand. The knife went deep into the skin. He removed the knife, but then put it back to my neck again, leaving a cut mark," Mammadova said.
According to Mammadova, the attacker said to her: "You have not gotten wiser," started cursing her daughter, and warned her "not to write about the case."
When the elevator reached Mammadova's floor, she fled to her apartment while the man stayed inside and went back down to the ground floor. Mammadova's husband tried to catch up with the attacker but could not find him.
Mammadova has been covering the ongoing trial of a man suspected of murdering a girl in 2019. The suspect on trial has insisted that police tortured him to force him to confess to the murder.
Azerbaijan ranked 154th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' 2021 World Press Freedom Index.
EU's Borrell Says Russian Reserves Should Be Seized, Used To Rebuild Ukraine
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says the bloc should consider seizing the frozen assets from Russia's foreign exchange reserves and using them to help fund postwar reconstruction efforts in Ukraine.
Borrell told the Financial Times in an interview published on May 9 that the move would be similar to what Washington did with the Afghan central bank's assets following the return of the Taliban to power in the war-torn country.
In March, Russia said sanctions against it over the war had frozen around $300 billion of assets -- around half of its total gold and foreign exchange reserves -- held by Russia's central bank abroad.
"The European Commission has said the reconstruction price tag could run into hundreds of billions of euros, and EU capitals should consider seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war," Borrell was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
"We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money," Borrell added.
After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden froze the roughly $7 billion in central bank assets that the now-defunct Western-backed government in Kabul had on deposit at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York.
In February, the White House said it plans to use half of the assets, currently frozen on U.S. soil, for humanitarian aid and set aside the rest to possibly satisfy lawsuits over the September 11, 2001, attacks.
Borrell said such a move was one of a number of ways in which Russia could be made to pay "war compensations" for the unprovoked invasion it launched against its neighbor on February 24.
"This is one of the most important political questions on the table: Who is going to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine?" he said.
Based on reporting by the Financial Times
De Facto Incumbent Leader In Georgia's Breakaway Region Of South Ossetia Loses Runoff
TSKHINVALI, Georgia -- Anatoly Bibilov, the de facto incumbent leader of Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia, was defeated by the leader of the Nykhas party, Alan Gagloyev, in a May 8 presidential runoff election.
Bibilov told reporters in the regional capital, Tskhinvali, late on May 8 that the election was valid and he wishes Gagloyev "every success."
According to the latest data issued by the breakaway region's Central Election Commission, 85 percent of ballots had been processed and showed that Gagloyev was at 53.67 percent, while Bibilov trailed with 41.3 percent of the votes.
The United States, the European Union, and Georgia have called the vote illegitimate and said they would not recognize the results.
Russia recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries after fighting a brief war against Georgia in 2008. Moscow maintains thousands of troops in both regions.
Putin Defends Ukraine Invasion In Victory Day Speech, As U.K. Calls Out 'Absurdity Of Russian Generals'
President Vladimir Putin has justified Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as a necessary move for "defending the motherland," a claim Britain said mirrored the fascism and tyranny that sparked World War II, as Russian forces pressed ahead with their offensive in the east and south of the country.
In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised his war-ravaged nation that Ukraine will soon have “two Victory Days,” as the last Ukrainian defenders at the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol vowed to fight to the end against Russian troops who have surrounded them.
Putin, who presided over a military parade in Moscow's Red Square to mark the Soviet Union's role in the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, reiterated his accusation that NATO was creating threats right next to its borders and claimed that the invasion of Ukraine was a necessary preemptive action.
He also addressed soldiers fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which Russia has pledged to "liberate" from Kyiv.
"Defending the motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred," he said.
In his own speech marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, Zelenskiy on May 9 likened the Allies' fight against Hitler with his nation's struggle to repel Russia's aggression.
“We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II, where more than 8 million Ukrainians died. Every fifth Ukrainian didn’t return home,” Zelenskiy said, adding, “Soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone will not have even one left. We won then. We will win now, too,'' he said.
Meanwhile, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace called out the "absurdity of Russian generals -- resplendent in their manicured parade uniforms and weighed down by their many medals," saying they were "utterly complicit in Putin's hijacking of their forebears' proud history of...repelling fascism."
"All professional soldiers should be appalled at the behavior of the Russian Army," as they not only have "engaged in an illegal invasion and war crimes, but their top brass have failed their own rank and file to the extent they should be court-martialed," he said in a speech at the British National Army Museum.
"Through the invasion of Ukraine, Putin and his inner circle of generals are now mirroring the fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago, repeating the errors of the last century's totalitarian regime," he added.
Although there had been speculation that Putin might officially declare war on Ukraine, his 11-minute speech offered no assessment of progress in the war and gave no indication of how long it might continue.
Russian forces have so far failed to complete the occupation of the strategic Sea of Azov port of Mariupol, where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters continue to resist in the sprawling network of underground tunnels and bunkers of the Azovstal steel mill.
Azovstal has achieved a symbolic value in the conflict, as Russian forces sought a celebratory win ahead of May 9. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of more intense attacks against the remaining defenders, who vowed to fight to the end.
The complete capture of Mariupol would also deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to complete a land corridor to the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula, and free troops up for fighting elsewhere.
"We will continue to fight as long as we are alive to repel the Russian occupiers," Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, told an online news conference on May 8.
On May 8, Zelenskiy also took part in a virtual meeting with G7 leaders, who condemned Russia’s "unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal military aggression" against Ukraine and its "attempts to replace democratically elected Ukrainian local authorities with illegitimate ones."
The G7 leaders commemorated the anniversary of the end of World War II by pledging to "spare no effort" to hold Putin and the architects "and accomplices of this aggression," including the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka in Belarus, accountable for their actions.
The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States said Putin's actions "bring shame on Russia and the historical sacrifices of its people."
WATCH: Fighting continues to rage near Vuhledar, a city in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. Because of the ongoing, unpredictable shelling by Russian forces, many people are living in basements. The buildings have been cut off from electricity, water, and gas. Civilian casualties are buried in an improvised cemetery.
The United States after the meeting announced sanctions against three Russian television stations and executives from Gazprombank along with a ban on Americans providing accounting and consulting services to Russians.
Zelenskiy also told the G7 leaders that 60 civilians had died in the bombing of a school on May 7 in the eastern Luhansk region.
"They were hiding from shelling in the building of a regular school, which was attacked by a Russian air strike," he said.
British officials announced an extra $1.6 billion in military aid for Ukraine, while Britain's Defense Ministry said in its regular bulletin on May 9 that Moscow's invasion "has revealed shortcomings in its ability to conduct precision strikes" on a large scale and has shown utter disregard for the lives of civilians.
"Russia has subjected Ukraine's towns and cities to intense and indiscriminate bombardments with little or no regard to civilian casualties," the ministry said.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Syrian President Visits Tehran On Unannounced Trip
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met on May 8 with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during an unexpected visit to Iran.
It was Assad's second visit to Iran since the start of the Syrian civil war 11 years ago. The Islamic republic, along with Russia, were major wartime allies of Syria and have supported the continuation of Assad's rule.
Iranian media published photos of Assad shaking hands with Khamenei and smiling beside Raisi.
According to Iranian media, during the meeting the two sides praised the "strong relations" between the two countries and pledged to strengthen them.
Khamenei told Assad that Syria is “much more respected and credible than before, and everyone sees it as a power,” according to Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency.
He added that the relationship between the two countries "is vital and we should not let it weaken, but we should strengthen it as much as possible."
Assad stressed that the strong Tehran-Damascus relationship is "a bulwark against Israeli influence in the Middle East."
Syrian state news agency SANA quoted Assad as praising Iran's help in what he called Syria's “fight against terrorism.”
Iran has sent thousands of militants to Syria to provide military assistance on the battlefield in a war that sent millions of people fleeing.
Assad has rarely traveled abroad since his government's crackdown on Syria's civil unrest in 2011 led to the civil war. However, he recently visited the United Arab Emirates and received promises from U.A.E. leaders to help Syria's severely weakened economy.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Canadian Prime Minister Announces New Military Aid, Sanctions After Meeting In Kyiv With Zelenskiy
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new weapons and equipment for Ukraine after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine on May 8.
Trudeau also announced that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russian individuals and entities in connection with Moscow's invasion.
"Today, I'm announcing more military assistance, drone cameras, satellite imagery, small arms, ammunition, and other support, including funding for demining operations," Trudeau said.
"And we're bringing forward new sanctions on 40 Russian individuals and five entities, oligarchs, and close associates of the regime in the defense sector, all of them complicit in Putin's war," in a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv, Trudeau also said Canada will reopen its embassy, provide $25 million to the UN's World Food Program, and remove tariffs on all Ukrainian imports to Canada for next year.
The Ukrainian and Canadian ministers in charge of trade held a virtual meeting on May 8 to coincide with Trudeau's visit to Ukraine. They pledged to return to work on expanding a free-trade agreement and aim to finalize it within weeks.
Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko expressed hope for Canada’s support in overcoming a food crisis sparked by the blockade of Ukrainian seaports. Canada's decision to abolish duties on Ukrainian goods will be an important move toward boosting the Ukrainian economy, she said.
“This will help exporters increase the volume of produce leaving the country and thereby strengthen the Ukrainian economy and the defense of our state,” an Economy Ministry statement quoted her as saying.
Earlier on May 8, the mayor of Irpin, a town outside of Kyiv that had been temporary held by Russian troops, announced on Telegram that Trudeau had made a surprise visit.
Oleksandr Markushyn quoted Trudeau as saying that he visited “to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
U.S. Sanctions Russian TV Stations, Prohibits Accounting Services After G7 Leaders Meet
The United States has unveiled sanctions against three Russian television stations and executives from Gazprombank along with a ban on Americans providing accounting and consulting services to Russians after the leaders of the Group of 7 (G7) met virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.
The sanctions against Channel One, Russia-1, and NTV prohibit any U.S. company from financing them through advertising or selling them equipment.
"U.S. companies should not be in the business of funding Russian propaganda," said a senior White House official who spoke with reporters about the sanctions, which are the latest effort by the United States to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.
The sanctions also prohibit Americans from providing accounting, trust, corporate formation, and management consulting services to Russians, though providing legal services is still permissible.
The measures leveled against Gazprombank executives were the first involving the giant Russian gas exporter.
"This is not a full block. We're not freezing the assets of Gazprombank or prohibiting any transactions with Gazprombank," the senior White House official said. "What we're signaling is that Gazprombank is not a safe haven, and so we're sanctioning some of their top business executives...to create a chilling effect."
In addition, eight executives from Russia's Sberbank were added to the sanctions list, and Moscow Industrial Bank and its 10 subsidiaries were also added.
The package of sanctions also includes new export controls aimed at directly degrading the war effort.
The sanctions also target Promtekhnologiya, a weapons maker, along with seven shipping companies and a marine towing company. The White House also said the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission would suspend licenses for exports of special nuclear material to Russia.
In a statement after their virtual meeting, the G7 leaders "reassured" Zelenskiy of their continued support for Ukraine.
"We will pursue our ongoing military and defense assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, continue supporting Ukraine in defending its networks against cyber incidents, and expand our cooperation, including on information security," the statement said. "We will continue to support Ukraine in increasing its economic and energy security."
The leaders also again condemned Russia’s "unprovoked, unjustifiable, and illegal military aggression against Ukraine and the indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, which has resulted in a terrible humanitarian catastrophe in the heart of Europe" and its "attempts to replace democratically elected Ukrainian local authorities with illegitimate ones."
They pledged to "spare no effort" to hold Putin and the architects "and accomplices of this aggression," including the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka in Belarus, accountable for their actions.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Ukraine 'Fighting For All Of Us,' U2's Bono Says In Kyiv Subway Station Performance
Bono and guitarist The Edge of the Irish rock band U2 praised Ukrainians for fighting for their freedom during a 40-minute unannounced concert in a subway station in Kyiv on May 8.
“The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you're fighting for all of us who love freedom," Bono told a small crowd gathered inside the subway station, according to news reports on Ukrainian and Irish media.
Bono and The Edge played some of the band's biggest hits and other classics such as Stand By Me with its lyrics changed to "stand by Ukraine."
He also praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying he "leads the world in the cause of freedom right now.”
Zelenskiy invited the band to perform in Kyiv "as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do," U2 said earlier on Twitter.
Bono rallied the crowd between songs, altering the lyrics to the song Pride (In The Name Of Love) to match the struggle for Ukrainian freedom from Russia.
"This evening, 8th of May, shots will ring out in the Ukraine sky, but you'll be free at last. They can take your lives, but they can never take your pride," he said.
The song includes references to past conflicts in Ireland and decades of conflict with Britain over Northern Ireland.
"We pray that you will enjoy some of that peace soon," said Bono.
The 61-year-old Bono, who frequently lends his voice to a variety of causes, including the fight against poverty and AIDS, performed as raid sirens echoed in Kyiv and fighting raged in the country's east.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
U.S. Diplomats Visit Kyiv As Jill Biden Meets Ukraine's First Lady In Unannounced Visit
U.S. diplomats returned to Kyiv on May 8 for a visit to commemorate Victory in Europe Day as U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine.
A senior State Department official said the visit by Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien and her team did not signal the reopening of the embassy, though the United States has promised to do so.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on May 8 and informed him that a small group led by Kvien "traveled to Kyiv to conduct diplomatic engagement in advance of the planned resumption of Embassy Kyiv operations," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
U.S. diplomats left ahead of Russia's invasion out of security concerns but began returning to the western city of Lviv last month.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden met earlier with Olena Zelenska, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s wife, at a school that has been turned into transitional housing for Ukrainian migrants. Biden’s Mother’s Day visit to Ukraine was the latest high-profile by an American since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.
“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” Biden told Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”
The two women met in a small classroom after Biden traveled to the town of Uzhhorod, about a 10-minute drive from a Slovakian village that borders Ukraine.
They sat across a table from one another and talked as reporters looked on and then met in private. Zelenska and her children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.
Zelenska thanked Biden for her “courageous act” and said, “We understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day -- even today.”
The visit lasted about two hours.
Kuleba said later that he welcomed Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt on May 8 and expressed gratitude for Norway’s continued support.
"We share a conviction that Russia’s war poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to Norway and other European states. We counter it together," he said on Twitter.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Azovstal Defenders Vow To Fight Until The End, Saying, 'We Don't Have Much Time'
The last Ukrainian fighters in the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the strategic port of Mariupol vowed on May 8 not to give up as they face a bloody final showdown with Russian invaders after the evacuation of civilians.
"We will continue to fight as long as we are alive to repel the Russian occupiers," Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, told an online news conference.
"We don't have much time. We are coming under intense shelling," Palamar said, pleading with the international community to help to evacuate wounded soldiers from the plant.
Officials on both sides said the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal had been completed. Eight buses carrying 174 Mariupol civilians, including 40 evacuated from the steelworks, arrived in Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhya on May 8, AFP reported.
Azovstal, with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders holed up in its sprawling network of underground tunnels and bunkers, has achieved a symbolic value in the conflict, with the Russian forces seeking a celebratory win ahead of the Victory Day holiday on May 9.
The conquering of Mariupol would also give Moscow a land bridge between the Crimean Peninsula, which it illegally annexed in 2014, and regions run by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told leaders of the Group of 7 (G7) countries on May 8 that 60 civilians died in the bombing of a school on May 7 in the eastern Luhansk region.
"They were hiding from shelling in the building of a regular school, which was attacked by a Russian air strike," he said during a virtual meeting.
Serhiy Hayday, the governor of the Luhansk region, told reporters earlier that Russian forces had bombed the school in Bilohorivka where about 90 people were sheltering, triggering a fire that engulfed the building.
Hayday said 30 people were rescued from under the rubble.
Bilohorivka is an urban settlement about 10 kilometers west of Lysychansk, which is under heavy Russian bombardment.
Zelenskiy denounced Russia's heavy shelling in the east of the country, saying Russia has "forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II" a day before Moscow commemorates the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.
WATCH: In the first stage of the operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steelworks, which is under attack by Russian forces in Mariupol, over 150 people were brought out by bus. Those who got out told harrowing stories on May 3 of bodies strewn around the plant.
After Zelenskiy met with the G7 leaders, the group condemned Russia’s "unprovoked, unjustifiable, and illegal military aggression" against Ukraine and its "attempts to replace democratically elected Ukrainian local authorities with illegitimate ones."
The G7 leaders commemorated the anniversary of the end of World War II by pledging to "spare no effort" to hold Putin and the architects "and accomplices of this aggression," including the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka in Belarus, accountable for their actions.
The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States said Putin's actions "bring shame on Russia and the historical sacrifices of its people."
The United States after the meeting announced sanctions against three Russian television stations and executives from Gazprombank along with a ban on Americans providing accounting and consulting services to Russians.
Ahead of the virtual meeting, British officials announced an extra $1.6 billion in military aid for Ukraine. The funding includes 300 million pounds of military equipment promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This includes radar systems to target Russian artillery, GPS jamming equipment, and night-vision devices.
Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy met with the president of the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, Baerbel Bas, who traveled to Kyiv by train, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced new weapons and equipment for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russian individuals and entities connected with the invasion. He also said the Canadian Embassy would reopen.
Zelenskiy said securing the Bundestag's approval of heavy arms deliveries to help Ukraine fend off Russian attacks was one of his country's top priorities.
The visit came after a major shift in German policy to send heavy weapons to Ukraine, including self-propelled howitzers and Gepard anti-aircraft systems, also known as the Cheetah system.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced increasing criticism over Germany not doing enough to help Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. But Scholz's government reversed course last month and pledged to export heavier weapons to Kyiv.
On May 6, Zelenskiy called on Scholz to take a "powerful step" and visit Kyiv on May 9 -- the date that Russia commemorates as the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. There was no immediate word on whether Scholz had agreed.
The German chancellor emphasized Germany's historical responsibility in supporting Ukraine against Russia's war in a televised speech he was to deliver to mark the anniversary.
"We have learned a central lesson from our country's catastrophic history between 1933 and 1945," Scholz said, according to a transcript of the address quoted by dpa.
"Freedom and security will triumph -- just as freedom and security triumphed over violence and dictatorship 77 years ago," he said.
On the battlefront, Russia's Defense Ministry said on May 8 that it had destroyed a Ukrainian Navy ship near Odesa in an overnight missile strike.
The ministry's statement added that Russian air defenses also shot down two Ukrainian SU-24 bombers and a Mi-24 helicopter over Snake Island in the Black Sea at night.
The reports could not be independently verified.
The head of Ukraine's regional military administration said Russian troops launched a series of missile strikes in the Odesa region during the day on May 8.
According to Maxim Marchenko, the attacks took place beginning early in the day, and Ukrainian air-defense units shot down four missiles, but an apartment house was hit, wounding a young girl, and a substation was destroyed, knocking out power in six neighborhoods.
On May 7, the Ukrainian military said it had destroyed a Russian landing ship near Snake Island, hitting it with an armed drone. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Russian forces launched a new offensive last month along most of Ukraine's eastern flank, with some of most intense attacks and shelling taking place recently around Popasna in the Luhansk region.
There has also been fierce fighting around Popasna in recent days amid a sustained Russian assault, and Hayday said Ukrainian forces had been pulling back and that the town had been destroyed.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said his troops had taken control of most of the town.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
British Video Blogger, Belarusian Woman Detained Near Baikonur Cosmodrome
A British YouTube blogger known for traveling to remote and dangerous places has been arrested along with a Belarusian woman at Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome, which Russia leases and uses to launch satellites and space missions.
Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space agency, Roskosmos, said on May 7 that travel blogger Benjamin Rich and Belarusian citizen Alina Tseliupa had been detained near one of the launchpads at Baikonur.
Rogozin said local authorities were attempting to determine "the exact level of participation in illegal activities" by the two.
The 48-year-old Rich’s previous video on his YouTube channel -- which has some 3.5 million followers -- was filmed in Syria and posted on April 24.
Rich later said in an online posting, "Syrian suntan and back in a country with Soviet mosaics," but he did not specify where he was.
Britain's Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment.
Baikonur -- about 1,100 kilometers southwest of the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan -- was at one time a closed Soviet city, but it is now open to tourists who apply for permission from Roskosmos.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Ukrainian, Russian Officials Say Evacuation Of Women, Children, Elderly From Steel Plant Completed
Ukrainian and Russian officials say that all women, children, and elderly people have been evacuated from the Mariupol steel plant that has been besieged for weeks by Moscow's forces amid the ruins of the port city.
"The President's order has been carried out: All women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media on May 7.
“This part of the Mariupol humanitarian mission has been completed," she added without elaborating.
The evacuation of the Azovstal steel mill has intensified in the past two days, even as Russia has continued to batter the facility and the strategic city, which is now mainly in ruins.
Russia is seeking to complete its takeover of the region and build a land bridge between Crimea -- which it illegally annexed in 2014 – and territory controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Mariupol has taken the worst of the fighting in Ukraine since Russian troops were forced to retreat around Kyiv and other cities in the north.
Before the weekend, an estimated 200 civilians had been hiding within the massive steel plant along with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.
The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have desperately been attempting to organize evacuations from the site.
Russian officials also later issued a statement saying that the civilian evacuation of the steel plant had been completed.
The fate of the fighters remains unclear.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Belarusians Mourn Independence Leader
Scores of people gathered in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on May 7 to pay their last respects to the country's first post-Soviet leader, Stanislau Shushkevich. The crowd applauded for more than 10 minutes as the coffin was carried out of the Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Blessed Name of Mary after a church service that was attended by diplomats and opposition politicians. The Belarusian government ignored the May 4 death of Shushkevich, an opponent of strongman leader Alyaksandar Lukashenka. Shushkevich was one of the three signatories to a document that put an end to the Soviet Union in December 1991.
Ukrainian Military Says Drone Destroys Russian Landing Craft Near Snake Island In Black Sea
The Ukrainian military says it has sunk another Russian warship in the Black Sea near Snake Island, declaring that a missile launched from a Bayraktar drone struck a Russian landing craft.
“In the waters of the Black Sea, an enemy landing craft of the type Serna was destroyed," military spokesman Serhiy Bratschuk said on his Telegram channel on May 7.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said an armed Bayraktar drone also destroyed a missile defense system on Snake Island, a small islet under Russian control.
The ministry posted what it says was a video of the ship sinking on its Twitter account.
"The traditional parade of the Russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island -- at the bottom of the sea," the Defense Ministry said.
According to GlobalSecurity.org, a Serna-class craft is a high-speed air-cavity patrol boat designed for the transportation and disembarkation of troops on an unprepared shore.
The report of the warship sinking could not immediately be independently confirmed and it was not clear when the incident occurred. There was no immediate comment from the Russian military.
Snake Island became well-known in Ukraine and around the world when Ukrainian forces were awarded for heroism after rejecting Russian surrender demands from the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva -- a radio encounter recorded on audio.
The Moskva later sank in mid-April after being hit with what were widely believed to be Ukrainian anti-ship missiles. Moscow has denied that, saying only that a fire broke out on board the ship before it sank.
The U.S. military said it had determined that the ship had been hit by a Ukrainian missile.
On May 2, General Valery Zaluzhny, commander of Ukraine's armed forces, said the Ukrainian military destroyed two Russian Raptor boats near Snake Island.
In the May 7 announcement, the Ukrainian military said the Bayraktar drone strike had also destroyed a Tor-M2 antiaircraft system that was being delivered to Snake island.
The Turkish-made Bayraktar has proven to be one of the best armed drones on the market, having been battle-tested in conflicts in Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, and against Kurdish militants.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, AFP, and dpa
Jill Biden Praises Romanians For Ukraine Response, Meets With Refugees
BUCHAREST -- U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with Romanian leaders, praising them for the welcome and assistance provided to refugees fleeing the Russian invasion in neighboring Ukraine, calling the efforts "amazing."
Biden, the wife of President Joe Biden, also met on May 7 with Ukrainian refugees at a school in the capital, Bucharest, speaking with mothers and their children in a visit alongside Romanian first lady Carmen Iohannis.
Biden is on a four-day official trip to visit U.S. troops and meet with leaders in Romania and Slovakia to show support for U.S. allies amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to thank them for their assistance to war refugees.
Nearly 860,000 Ukrainians have fled to or passed through Romania, escaping the war, according to the UN's refugee agency. Some 7,000 Ukrainians cross the border and arrive in Romania daily, said Pablo Zapata, the Romanian representative for the UN agency.
During a meeting with Carmen Iohannis, Biden said she wanted to "express her gratitude for Romania's generosity and support for Ukrainian refugees." President Klaus Iohannis was also at the meeting, according to photos posted on his Facebook account.
“The Romanian people are amazing, to welcome all these refugees into their homes and offer them food and clothing and shelter and give them their hearts,” she said. “I think the world knows that.”
Biden and the Romanian first lady traveled to the capital’s Uruguay School, which is hosting Ukrainian refugee students.
"Thank you for welcoming us into your hearts," Biden told the Ukrainian mothers who shared their dramatic experiences.
Anastasia Konovalova, a Ukrainian mother who helped organize schooling for refugee children, said hundreds of children have come to Romania from Ukraine and want to study while here but want to eventually return to their home country.
Biden, who is a teacher herself, praised the instructors at the Bucharest school, telling them: “Really, in a lot of ways, the teachers are the glue that help these kids deal with their trauma and deal with the emotion and help give them a sense of normalcy.”
Earlier, Biden traveled to the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near Constanta, to meet with U.S. troops there.
Following her visit to Romania, Biden traveled to Slovakia, where she left flowers at a memorial dedicated to a 26-year-old investigative journalist, Jan Kuciak, and his fiancee. The two were assassinated in 2018 in a case that ignited a political crisis and helped bring down the country's government.
She is expected to spend May 8 meeting with refugees in Slovakia and visiting a village on the country's border with Ukraine.
With reporting by AP
Belarusians Mourn Shushkevich, First Leader Of Independent Belarus
MINSK – Scores of people paid respects to the first leader of independent Belarus, Stanislau Shushkevich, as his body lay in state at a Minsk church three days after his death.
Ahead of a formal mass scheduled for May 7, a line of Belarusians visited his coffin at the Blessed Name of Mary Cathedral, laying flowers and offering condolences to his widow, Iryna.
No government officials are believed to have attended the ceremonies, and the government of strongman leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has issued no statement regarding his death.
Shushkevich died on May 4 of complications from COVID-19. He was 87.
The first head of state of independent Belarus, Shushkevich was one of the three leaders who signed the December 1991 agreement declaring that the U.S.S.R. had ceased to exist.
He was also a staunch opponent of Lukashenka who has ruled Belarus since 1994, frequently calling him "illegitimate."
In August 2020, Lukashenka claimed reelection in a presidential vote that was condemned as rigged by opposition groups, who rallied thousands of Belarusians to the streets for months.
But Lukashenka’s security forces cracked down brutally on the protests, jailing scores of demonstrators and driving much of the opposition underground or into exile, out of the country.
“For the sake of keeping his hold on power, our current illegitimate -- I repeat, illegitimate -- president will sell off everything, including Belarus,” Shushkevich said in a 2016 interview with RFE/RL.
Ukraine Braces For Escalated Russian Attacks Ahead Of Victory Day Holiday
Ukrainian authorities braced for an expected intensification of Russian attacks ahead of the Victory Day holiday on May 9, while officials on both sides said the civilian evacuation of a besieged steel factory in Mariupol had been completed, although the fate of the remaining fighters there is unclear.
Ukrainian officials declared on May 7 that all women, children, and elderly people had been evacuated from the massive Azovstal steel plant that has been under attack for weeks by Russian forces amid the ruins of the port city.
"The President's order has been carried out: All women, children, and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media.
“This part of the Mariupol humanitarian mission has been completed," she added without elaborating.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later said that a “second stage” of the evacuation would now take place, with the wounded and medical personnel being take out.
He said work would continue on May 8 to secure on all humanitarian corridors to allow those in and around the city who want to leave to get a way out. He added that Kyiv was attempting to get the last fighters out of the steel plant, but that it “was extremely difficult.”
Fears are rising that a final, bloody showdown between the Ukrainian fighters and Russian troops could ignite if the defenders are not allowed to be evacuated from the factory.
The evacuation of the Azovstal steel mill intensified over the past two days, even as Russia has continued to batter the facility and the strategic city, which is now mainly in ruins.
Russia is seeking to complete its takeover of the region and build a land bridge between Crimea -- which it illegally annexed in 2014 – and territory controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Mariupol has taken the worst of the fighting in Ukraine since Russian troops were forced to retreat around Kyiv and other cities in the north.
Before the weekend, an estimated 200 civilians had been hiding within the massive steel plant along with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.
The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have desperately been attempting to organize evacuations from the site.
Russian officials also later issued a statement saying that the civilian evacuation of the steel plant had been completed.
The fate of the fighters remains unclear.
Russia, meanwhile, claimed its Iskander missiles destroyed a Ukrainian cache of weaponry that had been supplied by the United States and Europe and that high-precision missiles had destroyed Ukrainian aircraft at airfields in the Artsyz, Odesa, and Voznesensk regions.
Oleskiy Arestovych, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, claimed on May 7 that Ukraine had made battlefield advances in the east, just two days before Russia holds ceremonies to mark Victory Day, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech on May 9 will be closely watched to see if he will announce a general mobilization or some other major strategic shift, in a bid to turn the tide of the war, now in its 73rd day.
The top human rights representative of the Council of Europe has deplored Moscow’s actions in its invasion, saying that every Ukrainian who has suffered human rights violations at Russian hands deserves justice.
"Each of them deserves justice and must not be forgotten," Dunja Mijatovic said in a statement following a four-day visit to Kyiv, adding that the extent of human rights violations was “staggering.”
In the early weeks after the February 24 invasion, Russian forces were thwarted in their attempts to seize Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, suffering heavy losses of personnel and equipment. Commanders then later withdrew units from areas near Kyiv and repositioned them to the Donbas.
Russia’s last official tally of its military deaths was 1,351. Western officials, however, say the toll is at least 15,000, and Ukrainian officials claim the tally exceeds 20,000. Zelenskiy said last month that between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed, though that figure is believed to be an undercount.
Ukraine’s General Staff, meanwhile, said in its daily assessment that Russian activity was relatively quiet overnight, limited to military reconnaissance and artillery fire.
Near Izyum, where there has been major back-and-forth fighting, drones were repeatedly detected overflying defense positions, the report said. Kharkiv was also hit by artillery.
Kherson, which is located north of Crimea, well outside of the Donbas, has been contested for weeks now, though Russian forces have claimed control of the region's main city, and a top Russian politician visited Kherson city on May 6.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said on May 6 that its forces were continuing to advance on positions in the Donbas, and had destroyed an ammunition depot in Kramatorsk and shot down two Ukrainian warplanes.
On May 7, the ministry said its forces hit 18 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including three ammunition depots near the port city of Odesa. It also said Russian forces destroyed a stockpile of military equipment from the United States and European countries near a railway station in the Kharkiv region.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted by Russian media as saying that "a heavy concentration of weapons and combat hardware delivered from the U.S. and Western countries, as well as military personnel of the 58th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of Ukraine’s armed forces, have been eliminated with Iskander operational-tactical missile systems" near railway stations in the Kharkiv region.
It wasn't clear what the weaponry was exactly, or when it might have been delivered and the claims could not be independently confirmed.
Ukrainian military officials confirmed on May 7 that at least four Russian cruise missiles had been fired into the Odesa region and the city's main airport. Local officials said a curfew would be set in the region from 10 p.m. on May 8 until 5 a.m. on May 9.
Ukraine's successes against Russian forces have been due in large part to the major supplies of weaponry provided by the United States and Europe-- weaponry that increasingly includes offensive armaments like heavy artillery, howitzers, and tanks.
Russia has repeatedly warned NATO that its weapons supply convoys could be targeted, but has so far not taken any steps to do that.
Russian forces had been closing in on the last contingent of Ukrainian troops holding out at the sprawling Azovstal steel works factory’s extensive tunnels and bunkers in the port city of Mariupol.
Ukrainian officials said on May 6 that several dozen civilians were evacuated from Azovstal, while at least another 50 reportedly left early on May 7 before Vereshchuk’s announcement that all women, children, and the elderly had left the site.
Separately, the Ukrainian military said on May 7 that it had destroyed a Russian landing ship near Snake Island in the Black Sea, hitting it with an armed drone. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
In mid-April, Russia's Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Moskva, sank near Snake Island after being hit by what was believed to have been a Ukrainian missile. Russia denies a missile strike, saying only that a fire onboard caused the ship to sink.
For the first time since the invasion, the UN Security Council approved a brief resolution expressing "deep concern" about the situation in Ukraine.
However, the text, which was adopted on May 6 with Russia’s vote, did not mention a “war,” “conflict,” or “invasion” -- as many council members call Russia’s military action -- or a “special military operation” as Moscow refers to it.
"The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," it read.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Chelsea Soccer Club Sold To U.S.-Led Investors, Ending Ownership By Russian Oligarch Abramovich
The British soccer club Chelsea will be sold to a group of investors led by an American billionaire, formally ending nearly two decades of ownership by Kremlin-connected oligarch Roman Abramovich.
The club’s announcement, made early on May 7, ends nearly two months of uncertainty for the club, which was put up for sale just prior to the British government imposing economic sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
A consortium of investors, led by American Todd Boehly, will take ownership of the club in a deal valued at 4.25-billion pounds ($5.2 billion).
The group must get formal approval from the Premier League --Britain’s main professional soccer league -- and the British government, though that is widely expected.
Abramovich, an oil oligarch whose fortunes and clout have been closely tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin, owned Chelsea for 19 years.
During that time, he poured billions of dollars in the club, helping transform it into one of global soccer’s best teams and an internationally famous brand.
His British assets were frozen by the British government as part of a wider set of sanctions announced on March 10 against a group of Russian oligarchs, aimed at punishing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
In making the announcement, the British government said Abramovich had enjoyed a “close relationship” with Putin for decades.
Biden Announces New Military Aid For Ukraine, Urges Congress To Pass $33 Billion Package
U.S. President Joe Biden says he has authorized a new weapons package for Ukraine to help it fight the unprovoked invasion by Russian forces.
Biden said on May 6 that the assistance consists of funds for artillery rounds and radar systems.
Biden did not specify the amount in his statement, but a U.S. official said it amounted to $150 million.
A U.S. official said the new aid includes funds for 25,000 155-mm artillery rounds, counterartillery radars, jamming equipment, field equipment, and spare parts.
Biden said his administration has now “nearly exhausted” what Congress authorized for Ukraine in March, and he urged lawmakers to quickly approve a proposed $33 billion-plus spending package that will last through the end of September.
“We are sending the weapons and equipment that Congress has authorized directly to the front lines of freedom in Ukraine,” Biden said.
“U.S. support, together with the contributions of our allies and partners, has been critical in helping Ukraine win the battle of Kyiv and hinder Putin’s war aims in Ukraine.”
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Italy Orders Seizure Of $700 Million Yacht Suspected To Be Owned By Putin
Italian authorities have ordered the seizure of a $700 million superyacht that media reports and activists have linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Italian Finance Ministry said in a statement on May 6 that police investigations have indicated the owner of the boat had links to "prominent elements of the Russian government" and with people who have been hit by European Union sanctions.
The 140-meter Scheherazade has been undergoing repairs in the Italian port of Marina di Carrara near the seaside town of Massa for the past six months.
But recent activity suggested the crew of the yacht could be preparing to sail out to sea.
The ownership of the Scheherazade has been the subject of an investigation by financial police in Italy.
Before the latest order, a source close to the Italian police told the AFP news agency that "it's not always easy to attribute ownership" of a yacht.
The ship, built by the German firm Luerssen in 2020, has two helicopter pads, a swimming pool, and a movie theater, according to the SuperYachtFan website.
On March 21, the team of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny published details about the superyacht, which they suspect belongs to Putin.
The team said in a video on its YouTube channel that all crew members, except the captain, of the Scheherazade are Russian citizens, and many of them are employed by the Federal Protection Service, the agency responsible for Putin's personal security.
Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine and the war that followed has sparked several rounds of crippling sanctions from the United States, the European Union, and many other allied countries against Russia, Putin, and many of the companies and billionaire oligarchs around him.
As part of the sanctions, several nations -- including the United States, Spain, France, and Italy -- have impounded yachts believed to be owned by targeted Russian oligarchs, leading some wealthy Russians to sail their vessels to places felt safe from Western sanctions, such as Turkey.
Most recently, authorities in Fiji seized a Russian-owned superyacht on May 5 under a U.S. warrant as part of the sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The seizure came two days after the Suva High Court said it had granted the order to seize the $300 million superyacht Amadea, which U.S. authorities say is owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.
“This ruling should make clear that there is no hiding place for the assets of individuals who violate U.S. laws. And there is no hiding place for the assets of criminals who enable the Russian regime,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on May 5.
With reporting by Current Time, RFE/RL's Russian Service, AFP, and Reuters
UN Security Council, Including Russia, Adopts Text On Ukraine
In its first official statement since Moscow’s invasion of its western neighbor, the UN Security Council, including Russia, has adopted a brief text expressing "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine."
The text, written by Norway and Mexico and adopted on May 6, did not mention a “war,” “conflict,” or “invasion” -- as many council members call Russia’s military action -- or a “special military operation” as Moscow refers to it.
"The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," it reads.
"The Security Council recalls that all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."
"The Security Council expresses strong support for the efforts of the Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," said the statement, which also requests that UN chief Antonio Guterres brief the council again "in due course."
Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution on February 25 that would have deplored Moscow's invasion. China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained from the vote.
A council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, France, or Britain to pass.
The 193-member General Assembly -- in which no country has a veto -- has overwhelmingly adopted two nonbinding resolutions regarding the war.
The General Assembly deplored Russia's "aggression against Ukraine," demanding that Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw its forces.
It also assailed Moscow Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
