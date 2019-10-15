Across Russia, Police Raid Offices Of Foundation Run By Kremlin Foe Navalny

Russian law enforcement officers have raided the offices of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in many cities across Russia, according to reports and his associates.

OVD-Info, a group that monitors protests and arrests in Russia, said on October 15 that Navalny's offices in Ufa, Saratov, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Yaroslavl, Chelyabinsk, and Novokuznetsk were being searched by law enforcement.

FBK director Ivan Zhdanov wrote on Twitter that Navalny's offices in Belgorod, Voronezh, Izhevsk, Kemerovo, Vladivostok, Cheboksary, and Stavropol , were also searched.

The online human rights news resource Mediazona and OVD-Info also reported that dozens of Navalny's offices and the homes of his associates across Russia were searched the same day.

"The nature of the searches of the supporters of Navalny and FBK indicates only one goal: to cause maximum material damage," Zhdanov said. "Previously, there was still a goal to intimidate, but this does not work."

Navalny, 43, has been one of President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics for the better part of a decade, enduring multiple incarcerations, a barred attempt to run for president, and a hamstrung bid for the Moscow mayor's post.

Leonid Volkov, a project manager at FBK, described the searches on Telegram as "a terrorist act" conducted by the authorities.

Media reports say that some current and former associates of Navalny were detained for questioning in Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and Vladivostok.

There were no official statements regarding the reported searches and detentions.

In August and September, police searched Navalny's offices in dozens of cities across Russia.

The Investigative Committee said earlier that a probe had been launched into suspected money laundering by Navalny's foundation.

Navalny and his team have rejected the allegation, saying that the authorities were trying to cut off financial support to the foundation's branches.

Last week, Russia's Justice Ministry branded the nonprofit FBK a "foreign agent" under a 2012 law that was widely criticized by the West for stigmatizing groups with the designation.

With reporting by Interfax