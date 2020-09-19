Afghan Air Strikes Target Taliban Militants, But Civilians Also Reported Killed

Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry says at least 30 Taliban militants have been killed in air strikes in the country’s north, although provincial officials said civilians were also among the dead.

The ministry said two air strikes targeted a Taliban base in the Khan Abad district of the northern province of Kunduz, a stronghold of the militants, on September 19.

Provincial officials said at least 12 civilians were killed and more than 10 wounded in the air strikes.

The ministry did not confirm any civilian deaths but said an investigation was under way.

In a statement, the Taliban denied its fighters were hit and said 23 civilians had been killed.

The deadly strikes came as Afghan and Taliban representatives hold peace talks in the Gulf state of Qatar.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan despite the start of the talks on September 12 that are aimed at reaching a political settlement to end the nearly 19-year war.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP