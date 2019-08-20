Afghan Ambassador To Spain Injured In Barcelona Mugging

The Afghan ambassador to Spain has been mugged in Barcelona, police and diplomatic sources say, the latest in a string of high-profile robberies in Spain's northeastern Mediterranean port.
The assailants attacked Humayoon Rasaw on a street in the center of the city on August 18, throwing him to the ground to steal his watch, a police spokeswoman said.
Rasaw, who was in Barcelona for celebrations marking Afghanistan's national day, suffered a leg injury but "is fine," an Afghan Embassy source said in Madrid.
Rasaw's watch was worth 17,000 euros ($18,850), Spanish newspaper El Periodico reported.
Rasaw's mugging comes as Barcelona, one of Europe's most visited cities, has seen a sharp rise in crime, including several involving foreigners that have made global headlines.
In late June, Hyewon Kim, a South Korean woman who was part of an official government delegation, died after her purse was snatched, when she fell and seriously injured her head.
Earlier this month a Chinese man died in a fight outside a Barcelona nightclub.
The city of 1.6 million, Spain's second-largest, has seen eight murders since July, an unusually high number in Spain, which has one of the lowest crime rates in Europe.
Robberies, especially those targeting tourists, have also risen.