Afghan Authorities Arrest Kazakh Man For Illegally Entering Country

Afghan police have arrested a Kazakh national in the country's northeastern Kunduz Province.

Waisudin Talash, the head of the criminal investigations unit at Kunduz city police, told RFE/RL on June 28 that the Kazakh man had been arrested after he entered Afghanistan without a passport or other documents carrying an Afghan visa.

Two Afghan citizens were arrested along with the suspect for alleged assisting him to stay in the country illegally, Talash said, adding that investigations were under way.

No more details were immediately available.