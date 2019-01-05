Seven Afghan Border Guards Killed In Militant Attack In Kandahar

Militants have attacked a checkpoint in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar Province, killing seven border guards, officials said on January 5.

Four others were wounded in the attack on January 4 in the Spin Bolduk district, a spokesman for the provincial governor said.

In an later gun battle on the same day, 16 insurgents were killed and 11 wounded, the spokesman, Aziz Ahmad Azizi, added.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

It comes amid nearly daily attacks by the Taliban targeting Afghan forces.

The uptick in violence has occurred despite increased efforts by the United States to negotiate an end to Afghanistan’s 17-year war.

