Afghan Provincial Chief Cleric Killed In Madrasah Bombing

Afghan officials say a bombing at a religious school in the northern province of Parwan has killed the chief cleric and wounded at least four students.

Deputy Governor Shah Wali Shahid said the bombing took place in the morning of May 9 at a madrasah in the provincial capital, Charakar, located north of Kabul.

He said the head of the Parwan Ulema Council, Mawlavi Abdul Rahim Hanafi, who died in the explosion, was the main target of the bombing.

The council is the main body for directing mullahs and their teachings across the province.

Shahid said investigators were trying to determine how the bomb was brought into a classroom of the seminary.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes after the Taliban militant group announced the start of its spring offensive last month, vowing to step up attacks across the country.

