Prominent Afghan Comedian Asif Jalali Dies Of Heart Attack

Prominent Afghan comedian and actor Asif Jalali has died of a heart attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Afghan Ministry of Information and Culture spokesman Sabir Mohmand told RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan.

His death on January 1 has surprised people across Afghanistan, and some of his many fans have been honoring him on social media.

"Jalali did God's work by making us laugh," Saad Mohseni, who heads the MOBY group that owns local broadcaster TOLO TV, said on Twitter.

Jalali hosted several comedy shows on local Afghan broadcasters, including the popular "Shabkhand" ("Evening Laughter").

Film director Latif Ahmadi told the dpa news agency that Jalali has started his artistic career some 13 years in commercials.

Jalali appeared in the famous Afghani drama "Bulbul," in which he played the love interest of a female character.

With reporting by dpa