Afghan Journalist, Driver Killed In Blast Targeting TV Workers

A journalist and a driver have been killed and at least six people wounded when a bus carrying employees of an Afghan television station was hit by a roadside bomb in Kabul, the director of the television network said.

"We can confirm that a journalist and a driver were killed on the spot," Khurshid TV director Jawid Farhad said on May 30, without giving more details.

The Interior Ministry also confirmed the attack, saying the minivan carrying TV employees had been targeted.

"The target of the blast was the vehicle of Khurshid private TV," a ministry statement said.

There has yet to be any claim of responsibility for the attack. The Taliban and the extremist group Islamic State have both attacked reporters in the past.

Pictures shared on social media showed a white minibus with extensive damage to its front.

Last year, two employees of Khurshid TV were killed and two injured in a similar attack.

Afghanistan is one of the world's deadliest places for journalists. In January, the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee reported that five journalists were killed in 2019.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP