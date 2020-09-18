Afghan Mothers' Names To Be Printed On Children's National ID Cards

Afghan mothers will have their names on their children's national identification cards, after a years-long campaign by women’s rights advocates.

President Ashraf Ghani on September 18 signed into law the amendment to the country’s Citizens Law.

The change has been long sought by rights activists in the deeply conservative and religious country where women are identified by the names of their male relatives.

For men, revealing the names of their female relatives in public is considered shameful.

Until now, only a father's name was printed on ID cards.

Based on Ghani’s decree, a draft of which was recently passed by parliament, mothers' names will be included alongside fathers' names on national identity cards.

The change comes after a high-profile campaign by Afghan women under the hashtag #WhereIsMyName

“The mother’s name is officially included in the national identity cards, along with other personal details,” Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, said on Twitter on September 18.

“This is a hugely important step,” Heather Barr, an interim codirector of the New York-based Human Rights Watch, told dpa.

“This will have immediate real-world consequences for women, making it easier for them to obtain education, health care, and passports and other documentation for their children, and to travel with their children,” Barr said.

Barr added that the decree is important amid ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban extremist group in Qatar.

Rights activists have raised concerns that a political settlement with the militant group could result in setbacks for women’s rights.

Under Taliban rule, girls and women were banned from working and going to school.

“While Afghan women are desperate for peace they also have so much to potentially lose in the negotiation process,” Barr said.

Political observer Ahmad Saeidi told RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan that Ghani wants to “highlight his commitment to women’s rights.”

Earlier this week, a former Taliban commander Sayed Akbar Agha said including mothers’ names on Afghan ID cards would be a “dishonor."

Laleh Osmany, founder of the #WhereIsMyName campaign, told the BBC that she was “overjoyed” by the change.

"There is no doubt that this victory is the result of a persistent campaign and consonance among the campaigners and citizens," she said.

With reporting by dpa and the BBC