Afghan Politicians In Pakistan Seeking Path To Peace Talks With Taliban

Senior political figures from Afghanistan are holding a peace conference in neighboring Pakistan aimed at paving the way for further dialogue to end almost two decades of war with the Taliban.

The one-day conference, which began on June 22 at the tourist resort of Bhurban, about 70 kilometers from the Pakistani capital, comes ahead of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's June 27 visit to Pakistan.

Ghani, his political opponents, and a broad swath of civil society have been meeting in recent days with the United States' special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been pressing for talks between the Afghan government, the opposition, and the Taliban.

There are no representatives of the Taliban at the peace conference.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are looking to improve bilateral relations that are often hampered by mistrust and reciprocal accusations.

Kabul has long accused Pakistan of harboring Taliban militants who launch attacks inside Afghanistan, but Ghani said he was hopeful that years of mistrust can be replaced by mutual trust and cooperation toward peace.

Pakistan has offered support to U.S. efforts to broker an end to Afghanistan's battle with the Taliban.