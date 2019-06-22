Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Afghanistan

Afghan Politicians In Pakistan Seeking Path To Peace Talks With Taliban

U.S. special representative for Afghan peace and reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (file photo)

Senior political figures from Afghanistan are holding a peace conference in neighboring Pakistan aimed at paving the way for further dialogue to end almost two decades of war with the Taliban.

The one-day conference, which began on June 22 at the tourist resort of Bhurban, about 70 kilometers from the Pakistani capital, comes ahead of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's June 27 visit to Pakistan.

Ghani, his political opponents, and a broad swath of civil society have been meeting in recent days with the United States' special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been pressing for talks between the Afghan government, the opposition, and the Taliban.

There are no representatives of the Taliban at the peace conference.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are looking to improve bilateral relations that are often hampered by mistrust and reciprocal accusations.

Kabul has long accused Pakistan of harboring Taliban militants who launch attacks inside Afghanistan, but Ghani said he was hopeful that years of mistrust can be replaced by mutual trust and cooperation toward peace.

Pakistan has offered support to U.S. efforts to broker an end to Afghanistan's battle with the Taliban.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG