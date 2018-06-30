Afghan President Announces End Of Cease-Fire With Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has announced an official end to the government's unilateral cease-fire with the Taliban but urged the militant group to engage in peace negotiations.

Ghani's announcement at a June 30 news conference in Kabul came after he had ordered Afghan forces to halt operations against the Taliban for 10 days following a short truce to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan earlier this month.

"The cease-fire is over. The Afghan security and defense forces are allowed to restart their military operations," Ghani told reporters.

"It is now the Taliban's decision, whether they want to keep killing or join the peace process," he added.

During the June 15-17 cease-fire between the two sides, videos and photos posted on news sites and social media showed soldiers and Taliban greeting and hugging each other and taking selfies in several provinces.

While the Afghan government extended its cease-fire, the Taliban ended its three-day truce on June 17.

Ghani told the June 30 news conference that the cease-fire had demonstrated that most Taliban members sought peace, and that it was now up to the other side to "give a positive response."

"I am ready to extend the cease-fire anytime when the Taliban are ready," Ghani said.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP

