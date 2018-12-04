Afghan President Orders Investigation Into Abuse Of Female Athletes

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered his attorney general to investigate allegations of sexual abuse of female athletes in Afghanistan.

In a December 4 statement, Ghani said any kind of misconduct against athletes – male or female – is not acceptable.

Britain’s Guardian newspaper on November 30 published a report detailing cases of alleged sexual abuse of Afghan female soccer players.

Ghani said the revelations were “shocking to all Afghans.”

Late on December 3, Ghani met with authorities from the Afghan National Olympic Committee, along with male and female athletes, to discuss the situation.

Ghani promised the group that he would “conduct a thorough investigation.”

Afghan Attorney General Farid Hamedi said on December 4 that his office already has created a plan for a comprehensive and transparent investigation.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and The Guardian