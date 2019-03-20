Afghan Presidential Vote Delayed For Second Time, Until September

The head of Afghanistan's Independent Elections Commission has said that the country's presidential election has been postponed by two months to give the authorities more time to organize the ballot and fix the problems that occurred during the October parliamentary polls.

Hawa Alam Nuristani told reporters in Kabul on March 20 that the presidential election was now planned for September 28.

The local council elections and the parliamentary polls in Ghazni Province will be organized on the same day, Nuristani said.

The presidential election was initially scheduled for April and later delayed until July 20.

The October parliamentary elections were marred by inefficiencies including absent electoral staff and missing voting materials.